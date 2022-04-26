GREENSBURG – Founded in 1822, this year marks the bicentennial of the City of Greensburg as well as Decatur County. In celebration of the bicentennial, Decatur County and Greensburg continue to promote local events lauding the success of Decatur County natives.
The next of these events welcomes Paleontologist Dr. Jennifer Anne to the Greensburg Decatur County Library.
Dr. Anne is the lead paleontologist and manager of natural sciences at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. As with much of the bicentennial programming, this event does have a tie to the city. The founder of the Children’s Museum, Mary Stewart Carey, was born in Greensburg.
“There’s this loose connection with the Indianapolis Children’s Museum,” bicentennial organizer John Pratt said. “They’ve been studying these new dinosaurs at the museum...and I found a way to contact [Dr. Anne] and told her what I was up to and she was excited to come.”
The paleontologist will join interested families at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at the library.
Dr. Anne was extensively involved in the Jurassic Mile digging that took place near Cody, Wyoming over the past few years.
There in the Wyoming Badlands, scientists and paleontologists collected thousands of specimens to display in their newly revamped Dinosphere exhibit. The exhibit was closed for several months to add about 7,000 square feet of new experiences, including two huge dinosaurs that greet guests upon arrival.
