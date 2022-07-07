GREENSBURG - In celebration of Decatur County and the City of Greensburg bicentennial year, local individuals and organizations have been planning an abundance of events.
More than 20 events have already taken place, and after a short pause the past couple of weeks will soon resume.
The next official bicentennial event through Visit Greensburg, Honda, Decatur County Memorial Hospital and other sponsors will take place July 13. Listed below is a look at all the upcoming July events.
Wednesday, July 13 - Nathan's Hotdog Eating Contest Champion Michelle Lesco will be flown in for the National Beans and Franks Day for an eating competition at the Decatur County Fair.
Saturday, July 16 - Alan Cochran and the Crestliners will perform a free concert of '50s rock and roll music at 7 p.m. in the Rebekah Park Amphitheater.
Saturday, July 16 - County Historian Russell Wilhoit will lead a cemetery tour of Revolutionary War veteran's headstones at 1 p.m. at Sand Creek Cemetery.
Saturday, July 23 - Nuttin' Fancy will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. in the Rebekah Park Amphitheater.
Friday, July 29 - The famous Riders in the Sky will return to Greensburg to perform a concert at 7 p.m. in the Rebekah Park Amphitheater.
Watch the Daily News, online and in print, for additional news about upcoming bicentennial events.
