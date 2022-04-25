GREENSBURG - On the heels of the popular high school artists show, Gallery on the Square is hosting a bicentennial show for the months of May and June.
"What we're looking for is anything that celebrates the history and the diversity of artists from Decatur County," said gallery photographer Danny Bowers. "Pieces should be 2-D art (must be displayed on a wall)."
Pastels, pencils, acrylics, oils and photographs are all welcome, but Bowers made some suggestions for types of art that would also be welcome despite not being considered specifically as art.
"Even if someone has done a really nice job of drawing a factory that's important, because industry is another of Decatur County's offerings," he said.
Art on the Square has been in operation at 114 E. Washington Street since 2008, having moved from their previous location on Broadway Street where they had their own building. To save money and find somewhere closer to the city's hub, that building was sold and the gallery re-opened with a duo-show featuring celebrated watercolorist Judy Glore and budding oil artist Ann Smith.
Originally, the gallery was formed as an initiative of the 501(c)(3) Arts and Cultural Council of Decatur County. Retired teacher Lynda Smith, along with organizational group members Judy Glore, Margaret Parker and Susan Magargel were excited for the gallery opening for several reasons, not the least of which was it was a way to offer fine arts to the public while completing something of a cultural district, a dream for many that has only recently come into fruition.
At the time, on the north end of the square were the stores "A Piece of Cake, Greensburg Camera, Mud House Pottery, Unique Gifts, Somethin’s Perkin, and Crafts and Occasions. The north end selection of merchants have changed since then, as has the gallery and the ACCDC.
In 2017, the ACCDC and Art on the Square Gallery parted ways, with the ACCDC becoming more initiative oriented. Gallery on the Square filed their non-profit papers and since then have become an organization interested in fostering the artists of Decatur County and its surroundings, offering them inexpensive arrangements in which they could display and sell their works and hosting compelling shows like the bicentennial show, opening mid May.
Artists of any age, amateur or professional, are invited to submit as many pieces as they like before May 15. The size of the show will rely on the numbers of pieces submitted. The show will remain in place until the end of June, at which point the Decatur County 4H Fair Art Show winners will be featured.
Gallery on the Square also hosts and sponsors the fair art show held at the Decatur County 4-H Fair in early July.
Visit the gallery at 114 E. Washington Street or online at www.artonthesquaregallery.com.
The gallery’s hours are 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Art on the Square is closed Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
