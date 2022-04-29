GREENSBURG – Founded in 1822, this year marks the bicentennial of the City of Greensburg as well as Decatur County. In celebration of the bicentennial, Decatur County and Greensburg continue to promote local events lauding the success of Decatur County natives.
Organizer John Pratt recently announced the Decatur County Bicentennial Kick-Off will take place at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, in the Greensburg Community High School cafeteria or the Rebekah Park Amphitheatre (weather dependent) and feature special guest former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Bronson Arroyo.
Come get a copy of the 2022 Bicentennial schedule and hear the highlights of what's planned followed by a special guest appearance from Arroyo, who will pose for photos and sign one autograph each. Additionally, the former pitcher is a talented musician and plans to entertain the public with a song or two in anticipation of the bicentennial summer of music.
Arroyo's career highlights include a 16 year pitching career, nine of them for the Reds, a 148-137 record and 1,571 strikeouts. He was also a 2006 All Star, a 2004 World Series Champion and received the 2010 Gold Glove Award.
After the summer kickoff, the Jerry Williams concert series will take off with an afternoon of music from the Columbus City Band at 2 p.m. May 22 at the Rebekah Park Amphitheatre. Another upcoming event in this series is a Memorial Day concert at 7 p.m. May 30 at the Rebekah Park Amphitheater featuring the Tom Daughtry Symphony Orchestra.
Jerry Williams was a long-time Greensburg schools band director whose 200+ original compositions and arrangements are still heard around the world today.
To volunteer for any of the events, ask questions about times or locations, or to make a contribution to the celebration, email Pratt at jopratt@greensburg.k12.in.us or dial 812-663-7176, ext. 1213.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.