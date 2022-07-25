GREENSBURG – Community leaders joined representatives from the GDC Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Josh Marsh and the 2022 Greensburg Bicentennial Committee to officially “cut the ribbon” on the 2022 Bicentennial Banners Project. The ceremony took place midday Friday on the south lawn of Decatur County Memorial Hospital.
An estimated 200 people were on hand to learn about the project and to celebrate a litany of those known for their service to community and country.
The project immortalizes 105 veterans representing Decatur County’s participation in every major war including the Civil War and 40 non-military significant community leaders and public servants to Decatur County and Greensburg present and past.
Each banner has their photograph emblazoned on heavy-weight vinyl. The completed banners are hung in pairs on the light poles along Lincoln Street, down Veterans Way around the Decatur County Courthouse.
Chamber Director Dawn Lowe greeted those in attendance and then a a prayer was offered by Rev. Jerran Jackson. After that, the Pledge of Allegiance was led by World War II veteran Wilbur Tressler.
Mayor Marsh offered his congratulations to the Bicentennial Team, as did Decatur County Community Foundation board member Rick Nobbe. Each offered his thoughts regarding the importance of the project and its significance to the community and the county as both celebrate their 200th anniversary.
Award-winning broadcast Journalist Ruthanne Gordon brought her mother for the event, and their attendance was completed by family members commemorated on the banners.
Before the ribbon cutting, Brenley Jameson, representing deceased veteran Ricky Alan Pate, spoke to the assemblage, and Bicentennial Committee Coordinator John Pratt read letters from the original nomination phase of the project.
Ending the hour-long ceremony, Pratt read letters from the families of banner commemorates Robert P. Archer and James R. Morrow and then recognized everyone who attended in memory of a hero of their own by name, living or dead.
“This has been the culmination of a project that has had a lot of moving parts and the hard work of a lot of people, and we are thankful for them,” Lowe said.
