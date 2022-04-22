GREENSBURG - Bringing Greensburg one step closer to a summer of Bicentennial celebration, the honorary offices of Little Miss/Mr., Junior, and Miss Bicentennial were chosen recently in a spectacle of pageantry not seen locally in many years.
Chaired by past pageant queens and professional, businesswomen Shannon Christianson, Mary Lou Davis and Natalie Moorman began the process of selection with a simple phrase “This is a pageant, but it’s not really about beauty."
Candidates were coached on personal presentation, confidence and the importance of lofty ideals, and then taught how to "walk" a runway. Gowns were chosen, hair styles were arranged and resume's were assembled, as nearly 35 locals of almost any age were "walked" through the process of being a winner.
The coaching was loving and supportive, as all three directors had been there before, and even with their own children.
“Anybody can do this,” Director Natalie Moorman told the Daily News “This is a monumental year for Greensburg. These pageants will never happen again, and we are super, super thankful to John Pratt for allowing the community to enjoy participating in such an important time in our own personal history.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.