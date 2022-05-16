DECATUR COUNTY - In celebration of Decatur County and the City of Greensburg turning 200 this year, the Pat Smith Bicentennial Parade will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 11. The unparalleled Pat Smith will act as the Grand Marshall of the parade after her decades of work in the local community and with The Daily News.
To date, organizer John Pratt has about two dozen floats committed to participate in the parade, but more are welcome!
Pratt asks interested parties to make a connection to the history of Decatur County/Greensburg with their float. Corporations, families, churches, service organizations, small businesses and more are welcome to submit their ideas to be included in the event.
Submissions should be emailed to Pratt at jopratt@greensburg.k12.in.us or dial 812-663-7176 ext. 1213.
"How do you make a parade bigger than we've had before?" Pratt asked. "That's a challenge, and first and foremost the answer is floats; 35 is my goal, and I want every float to include history and heritage [of the Greensburg area]."
Vintage cars are asked to participate as well to carry parade royalty including Bicentennial Pageant royalty and Grand Marshall Smith. The older the vehicle, the better, according to Pratt. Convertibles and other eye-catchers are encouraged as well.
"I would also like to invite veterans to the parade," Pratt said. "I have a lot of veterans to honor and I like the idea of having a lot of good vehicles to give these guys a ride. I have a handful of World War II survivors still living. ... The other group I would love [to invite and include] is the handful of people in our community who are 100 or older."
A Decatur County Marching Band will participate in the parade as well as professional clowns, princesses and an assortment of regional celebrities including Randy Ollis and Janie of Popeye and Janie fame. The bus that the Hickory Team rode in the movie "Hoosiers" will also be in the parade as well as Brad Long, the actor who portrayed Buddy in the film.
Additional participants are welcome to contact Pratt with any interest in parade involvement.
To volunteer for any of the events, become involved, or to make a contribution to the celebration, email or call Pratt.
