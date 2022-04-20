DECATUR COUNTY - Founded in 1822, this year marks the bicentennial of the City of Greensburg as well as Decatur County. In celebration of the bicentennial, Decatur County and Greensburg continue to promote local events lauding the success of Decatur County natives and organizers are now finding themselves in need of volunteers.
Bicentennial programming has been divided into four categories.
A lecture series is named in honor of longtime local state representative and community advocate Cleo Duncan.
The “Jerry Williams Bicentennial Concert Series” kicked off with Greensburg-native Steve Heck for a piano concert last month. Upcoming events in this series include a Memorial Day concert May 30 at the Rebekah Park Amphitheater featuring the Tom Daughtry Symphony Orchestra. The next event after that is2 p.m. June 5 in the same location featuring Circle City Sound (Barbershop Chorus).
Jerry Williams was a long-time Greensburg schools band director whose 200+ original compositions and arrangements are still heard around the world today.
The “Fred Craig” film series takes place at Wolf Theatres in honor of Craig’s film success over the years and ties to Decatur County.
The next event outside of these categories is the Bicentennial Pageant April 16 at Greensburg Community High School. Other events in this final conglomerate category include the honoring of Decatur County’s Top 200 athletes and guided township tours.
The events are sponsored by Greensburg Decatur County Public Library, GDC Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Greensburg, the City of Greensburg, the Decatur County Family YMCA, the Decatur County Historical Society, the Decatur County Community Foundation, the Arts and Cultural Council, as well as local Girl Scout troops and several local businesses.
With most, if not all, events offered as free events, organizer John Pratt is asking local citizens to volunteer at any event they please in any way they can help. This could include traffic coordinators/parking attendants, bicentennial T-shirt sales or helping to decorate all Decatur County veteran's gravesites before Memorial Day. Volunteers should expect no more than three to four hours of work, sometimes less according to Pratt.
The final volunteer organization sought by organizers involves the upcoming Pat Smith Bicentennial Parade. Pratt and others are asking any and all local businesses, organizations, families and churches to create a float offering some historical significance in Decatur County to drive in the parade this June.
To volunteer for any of the events, ask questions about times or locations or to make a contribution to the celebration, email John Pratt at jopratt@greensburg.k12.in.us or dial 812-663-7176, ext. 1213.
