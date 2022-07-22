GREENSBURG — The Greensburg Community Schools Board of Education held a special meeting this week to approve contracts for work to be done at Greensburg Elementary School and Greensburg Jr. High School. The six lump sum bids were approved at a total cost of $4,288,000.
“This is for the Jr. High project and the Elementary School project,” Superintendent Thomas Hunter said. “The major two things we’re doing there is building the new innovation lab media area at the junior high, and at the elementary we are building four new classrooms.”
The Skillman Corporation’s Bart York was hired to guide the school representatives through the construction projects.
York’s recommendation to the school board during Tuesday night’s special meeting was that they accept and approve the bids from the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. He said all contractors were offered an opportunity to do an individual or combination bid which allowed the school to get the best competitive pricing.
“We hope to get started the middle of next month,” York said. “We’ll let you get school started and then we’ll come in. It’s important to us to separate our construction from students and staff.”
Two general trades bids totaling just shy of $3 million(one for each school) went to Bruns-Gutzwiller, Inc.
Both plumbing and HVAC bids (one for each school) went to Koch Mechanical, Inc. for a combined total of $683,000.
The final bid was a combination bid from Banta Electrical Contractors, Inc. for $597,000.
Since the board approved these bids, the Skillman Corporation will next issue Notices to Proceed to the companies and schedule a pre-construction meeting.
Another improvement project on the horizon involves renovating the football field and track including installing turf on the football field. Bids for those projects are expected in September with work expected to get underway in May 2023.
