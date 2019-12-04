MADISON – Members and guests of the Big Oaks Conservation Society will have their annual Christmas party on Dec. 14.
It will take place at the Old Timbers Lodge on Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge.
Gate 8 will be open from 5 until 5:45 p.m. with dinner beginning at 6 p.m.
The event will be catered by Rolling Pin.
Cost for the dinner is $20 for adults, $10 for children 8-16, and under 8 are free.
Mail your reservations to BOCS, P.O. Box 935, Madison, IN 47250.
Seating will be limited to the first 100 reservations. Deadline for reservations is Dec. 9.
Would you like to come but are not a member? Join the Big Oaks Conservation Society for $15 for an individual membership or $25 for a family membership.
The Big Oaks Conservation Society (BOCS) is the non-profit support group of the Big Oaks NWR. Society members work closely with refuge staff to enhance public awareness, use, and appreciation for the natural and cultural assets unique to Big Oaks NWR.
The Society currently maintains and manages Old Timbers Lodge, a beautiful historic structure nestled on a bluff overlooking Graham Creek on the northern portion of the property.
Meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month, usually at the Madison- Jefferson County Public Library in Madison, Indiana.
Check out their Facebook page for information, events and pictures.
Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) consists of approximately 50,000 acres on the former Jefferson Proving Ground (JPG) located in Jennings, Ripley, and Jefferson Counties in southeastern Indiana. The refuge is managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and provides public use opportunities such as hunting, fishing, wildlife observation and photography, interpretation and environmental education.
The refuge has one of the largest contiguous forest blocks in the southeastern part of the state as well as one of the largest grassland complexes in the state, both of which provide wonderful wildlife viewing opportunities to refuge visitors.
Information provided
