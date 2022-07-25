MADISON - Join the Big Oaks Conservation Society and Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge on Monday, August 1, for an old-fashioned Ice Cream Social.
The event will take place at the historic Oakdale Schoolhouse beginning at 5 p.m. with short walking tours of this historic landmark before the serving of dessert. Homemade ice cream and desserts will be served.
Michael Moore, local historian and former Jefferson Proving Ground employee, will present interesting stories and lore of the schoolhouse.
Oakdale School is a one room stone schoolhouse built in 1869. It is located on Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge, which is overlaid on the closed Jefferson Proving Grounds.
The school will be open for tours and viewing at the event.
To attend the event, follow the brown directional signs to the refuge office off Highway 421. Additional signs will direct visitors to Oakdale Schoolhouse, which is located on Paper Mill Road (Morgan Road on the refuge).
For more information on the Midwest Region of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service visit http://www.fws.gov/midwest/; for information about Big Oaks NWR visit http://www.fws.gov/refuge/big_oaks/.
