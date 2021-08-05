MADISON - Big Oaks Conservation Society, with help from Southeastern REMC Roundup Grant funding and Capability Farm, presents author Kevin Lovegreen from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. August 12 in the Old Timbers Lodge. Use Gate 8, which opens at 5:30 p.m. for this event. Gate 8 is located about a mile south of New Marion on Michigan Road.
Big Oaks Conservation Society is pleased to sponsor this family friendly, nature inspired presentation to families in the Ripley and Jefferson County areas.
Minnesota author, speaker and outdoor enthusiast Lovegreen finds great joy inspiring kids to read, write, and enjoy the outdoors.
Young readers will follow Lucky Luke on amazing hunting and fishing adventures in the award-winning book series Lucky Luke’s Hunting Adventures. As a world class speaker, Lovegreen uses his unique outdoor theme to inspire, teach and entertain kids.
Kids in attendance may receive a Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge T-shirt while supplies last.
Those planning to go are asked to text their family name and the number of adults and kids who will be attending to 812-756-0990 to help with planning.
Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge and Old Timbers Lodge is the perfect place to learn about nature and experience Lovegreen’s message!
For background information on Lovegreen visit www.kevinlovegreen.com.
Information about ordering books autographed by Lovegreen will be available at the presentation.
Per COVID-19 protocol in federal buildings, guests will be required to wear facemasks regardless of vaccination status.
