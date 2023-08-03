VERSAILLES - Great Spangled Fritillaries, Spicebush Swallowtails, and Silver Spotted Skippers! These are just a few of the many species of butterfly you are sure to encounter when you come to Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge for the annual butterfly count. Forty-six species of butterflies and 1,358 individual butterflies were spotted during the previous year’s survey count.
Those attending should meet at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the refuge office. The refuge is especially interested in counting Monarch butterflies, whose populations have recently plummeted. These migratory beauties require native milkweeds to successfully reproduce. The loss of milkweed across the Midwest is one of the primary reasons for their decline. A $3.00 donation to the North American Butterfly Association would be appreciated for those participating in the count.
Survey teams will be divided up based on the length of time you wish to spend in the field. Some folks may choose to join us for the entire day; others may want to make it a half day. Bring water, bug spray, sunscreen, snacks or lunch and binoculars. Butterfly field guides are recommended, but not required. Long pants are also recommended. For directions to the refuge, please call or visit www.fws.gov/refuge/big_oaks.
Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) consists of approximately 50,000 acres on the former Jefferson Proving Ground (JPG) located in Jennings, Ripley, and Jefferson Counties in southeastern Indiana. The refuge is managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and provides excellent public use opportunities, such as hunting, fishing, wildlife observation and photography, interpretation and environmental education. The refuge has one of the largest contiguous forest blocks in the southeastern part of the state as well as one of the largest grassland complexes in the state, both of which provide wonderful wildlife viewing opportunities to refuge visitors.
Go on a nature walk or a birding tour, participate in fishing or a special hunt, enter a photography or wildlife art contest, or simply enjoy the splendors of nature at one of the over 550 national wildlife refuges. Big Oaks Conservation Society to Host Ice Cream Social at Oakdale Schoolhouse Join the Big Oaks Conservation Society and Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge on Monday, August 7, 2023, for an old-fashioned Ice Cream Social. The event will take place at the historic Oakdale Schoolhouse beginning at 5:00 pm with short walking tours of this historic landmark before the serving of dessert. Homemade ice cream and desserts will be served. Linda Cheatam will be doing an early 1900’s one room schoolteacher presentation.
Oakdale School is a one room stone schoolhouse built in 1869. It is located on Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge, which is overlaid on the closed Jefferson Proving Grounds. The school will be open for tours and viewing at the event. To attend the event, follow the brown directional signs to the refuge office off Highway 421. Additional signs will direct visitors to Oakdale Schoolhouse, which is located on Paper Mill Road (Morgan Road on the refuge).
For more information on the Midwest Region of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service visit http://www.fws.gov/midwest/ ; for information about Big Oaks NWR visit http://www.fws.gov/refuge/big_oaks/.
