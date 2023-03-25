STATEHOUSE – A bill authored by State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) that ensures better utility reliability across the state has been signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Senate Enrolled Act 9 authorizes the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to adopt a review process for when a public utility producing at least 80 megawatts requests to retire, sell or transfer an electric generation facility.
"As technology advances, our state must ensure it can withstand the high energy demand," Leising said. "This bill simply helps the state continue to support Indiana businesses' and households' energy needs until we have better battery storage."
When considering a public utility's intention to relieve ownership of an electric generation facility, the IURC must examine its impact on state and local energy needs. Accelerated depreciation is not permitted on early closures unless there is a catastrophic event to the generation plant.
"Making sure residents can turn their lights on and keep their refrigerators cold is important, which is why SEA 9 helps the state better prepare for and prevent potential brownouts and blackouts," Leising said. "I am pleased this bill was signed into law and look forward to seeing its positive impact on our energy grid's sustainability."
SEA 9 is supported by the Indiana Energy Association and IURC.
To learn more about the bill, visit iga.in.gov.
Leising represents Senate District 42, which includes Decatur, Fayette, Ripley and Rush counties, and portions of Franklin, Jennings and Shelby counties.
