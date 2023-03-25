Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of central Indiana, south central Indiana and southeast Indiana, including the following counties, in central Indiana, Bartholomew, Decatur, Johnson, Morgan and Shelby. In south central Indiana, Brown and Jackson. In southeast Indiana, Jennings. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 405 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain had fallen. Flooding is ongoing in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Columbus, Shelbyville, Seymour, Greenwood, Franklin, Martinsville, Greensburg, Mooresville, North Vernon, Brownstown, Southport, Nashville, Vernon, Adams, New Whiteland, Edinburgh, Whiteland, Bargersville and Hope. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&