STATEHOUSE – A bill authored by State. Sen Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) that would help Indiana students obtain financial aid for higher education passed the Senate this week by a vote of 43-3.
According to the Indiana College Readiness Report 2022, the state's college-going rate has gradually decreased from 65% to 53% since 2015. Additionally, the National College Attainment Network currently ranks Indiana 38th in the nation with approximately 32.6% of FAFSA applications received so far.
Senate Bill 167 would require all Indiana students, with exceptions, to submit the FAFSA during their senior year of high school to help them see what post-secondary education opportunities are available.
"There are thousands of dollars and many opportunities waiting to be claimed by eligible students who do not apply for the FAFSA," Leising said. "I hope this bill passes through the legislative process so all students, even those who don't see higher education in their future, see what options and funding is available to them."
SB 167 would not require students to file if a parent signs a waiver claiming the student understands what the FAFSA is and declines to complete it or a principal/school counselor employed at the student's high school waives the requirement due to extenuating circumstances.
SB 167 will now move to the Indiana House of Representatives for further consideration. To learn more about the bill, visit iga.in.gov.
Leising represents Senate District 42, which includes Decatur, Fayette, Ripley and Rush counties, and portions of Franklin, Jennings and Shelby counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.