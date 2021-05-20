STATEHOUSE — Legislation supported by State Reps. Randy Lyness (R-West Harrison) and Cindy Ziemke (R-Batesville) prioritizing broadband access for students, schools and rural clinics was recently signed into law.
Ziemke said rural communities throughout the state struggle with quality access to high-speed internet.
Currently, Indiana's infrastructure plan includes the Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program, which is available through the Office of Community and Rural Affairs to supply reliable and affordable broadband service to areas of the state without strong internet connection. With this new law, OCRA must make it a priority to deploy these grants to unserved areas most in need first.
"Over the last year, we saw reliable broadband go from a luxury to a need for many Hoosiers as they transitioned to learning and working at home," Ziemke said. "These grants allow Indiana to make targeted investments and ensure our state is working to provide unserved and underserved communities the connections they need."
House Enrolled Act 1449 creates a reverse auction for students to self-report a lack of educational broadband service through a portal on the OCRA website. Lyness said the broadband company that can provide service to the student's household for the lowest amount of money would be awarded the Next Level Connections grant.
"Many rural communities in our area still do not have adequate, high-speed internet service," Lyness said. "Strengthening broadband across the state could increase access to education and health care for Hoosiers who currently have to travel long distances to school or receive medical treatment."
According to Lyness, a new voucher program will also be created through the law to help schools and clinics cover the cost of obtaining better internet speeds and higher-quality connection. He said Indiana's recently passed biennial budget also allocates an additional $250 million in broadband expansion.
To learn more about the new laws recently signed by the governor, visit in.gov/gov/newsroom/2021-bill-watch.
State Rep. Lyness represents House District 68, which includes all of Union County and portions of Franklin and Dearborn counties.
State Rep. Ziemke represents House District 55, which includes all of Fayette County and portions of Decatur, Franklin, Ripley and Rush counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.