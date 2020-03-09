STATEHOUSE – State Rep. Randy Frye’s (R-Greensburg) legislation to allow Indiana's jails to report population data to a new statewide database could soon become a state law.
According to the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, 77% of Indiana jails are either overcrowded or at maximum capacity. Frye said this put strains on staff and local budgets, and poses security risks.
Frye said the Indiana Sheriff’s Association is creating a statewide database with the capability to produce real-time data on who is in jail, why they are in jail and how long they have been or will be behind bars. Frye's legislation would require all Indiana jails to use the database.
"We found a number of differences among Indiana counties as to why jails are overcrowded," Frye said. "With real-time data, leaders in criminal justice and legislators can identify problem areas and trends, and make data-driven decisions to address this statewide issue.”
According to Frye, this legislation stems from a report written by the Indiana Jail Overcrowding Task Force, which he created to study jail overcrowding before the end of 2019. Going forward, the Indiana Justice Reinvestment Advisory Council would have the responsibility of studying jail overcrowding.
The database will also be used to notify victims of crimes about an offender's release, booking or transfer to another facility. The database is paid for by a grant from the Victims of Crime Act through the ICJI.
House Enrolled Act 1346 now heads to the governor for consideration as a new law.
Frye (R-Greensburg) represents House District 67, which includes all of Ohio and Switzerland counties, as well as portions of Dearborn, Decatur, Jefferson, Jennings and Ripley counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.