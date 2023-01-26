STATEHOUSE – A bill authored by State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) that would inventory the number of electric cars in Indiana has passed the Senate unanimously.
Senate Bill 241 would require the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles to annually report the number of registered electrical vehicles by county to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.
“There is an increasing interest to integrate electric vehicles into the automobile market,” Leising said. “If more residents continue to purchase electric cars, it is important for our energy sector to be able to withstand the increased need for electricity. This bill would help our utility companies prepare for and continue to support the growing demand.”
SB 241 will now move to the Indiana House of Representatives for further consideration.
State Sen. Jean Leising represents Senate District 42, which includes Decatur, Fayette, Ripley and Rush counties, and portions of Franklin, Jennings and Shelby counties.
