GREENSBURG — The Utilities Office recently implemented a new billing software system which experienced a glitch during its launch.
The glitch caused residents to see a high late fee because it automatically charged a penalty to accounts. The error was quickly caught and has since been fixed. Updated invoices were sent out May 4.
Payments made on the initial water bill will have the excess (late fee portion) placed as a credit on the account, according to Utilities Manager Donna Lecher. Residents who have not yet paid are urged to pay the amount owed on the reprinted bill.
“I’m grateful for everyone’s patience and understanding,” Lecher said.
The billing software update came as a part of a larger effort to coordinate software used by different city offices in order to provide continuity between offices.
“We had pieces of software and none of them worked together,” Lecher said. “So we, as a city, decided to buy software that would work together.”
