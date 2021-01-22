OLDENBURG/BATESVILLE – The 14th annual Michaela Farm/Oldenburg Audubon Christmas Bird Count was held Saturday, Jan. 2.
The fifteen mile diameter circle centered on Michaela Farm consists of six areas: Oldenburg, Salt Creek (and Lake Santee), Metamora, St. Mary’s, Tall Oaks/Indian Lakes and Batesville.
Data from this count goes into national databases for further research such as the determination of declining species or migratory changes. The Cornell University Ornithology Department leads this research. The data on these counts can be accessed at http://netapp.audubon.org/cbcobservation? or by searching “Christmas bird count results”.
On Jan. 2, we started in a brief snowstorm that turned into a 40° plus day of gray skies and low light. However, the birds were somewhat cooperative and able to be found.
It was difficult as usual for photography. Denis Conover and Tim Rice, with me in Metamora, managed to take some good shots of a few birds we saw.
John Krieger got several photos of Red-headed Woodpeckers and Bluebirds at his feeder station. Were mealworms his secret?
Pam Herrmann managed to take photos while driving around. My photos turned out gray and less focused. Our rarities escaped without photos.
Ned Keller and Kathy, in their south-east area of the map, managed to pick out two Cackling Geese along with 261 Canada Geese. This species looks like a Canada Goose but is the size of a Mallard. It has a short stubby bill and a short neck.
They found no Horned Larks whereas they found 6,538 in the year of the deep snowfall (2012) that forced the Larks onto the cleared roads. We know they are out there in the middle of the farm fields.
Jack Stenger and Kate Ball along with Sr. Ann Marie Quinn birded Michaela Farm and Oldenburg. At the Sisters’ larger pond they found a Marsh Wren (a first for this count) and eleven Swamp Sparrows. At the cemetery pines they found five Red-br. Nuthatches.
Paul Selkirk and April joined forces and found the Ring-billed Gulls this year, along with three Bald Eagles, at Lake Santee.
Pam Herrmann, Bill and Joann Guttmann managed to take some photos of a Northern harrier and two adult Bald Eagles.
Nick Dwenger and John Krieger found four Red-headed Woodpeckers in the Batesville region, and John added three more from his feeder later in the day.
This year’s total of 21 Red-headed Woodpeckers is an all time high for the fourteen years. The previous high was fourteen, and in some years we found none when they simply remained holed up for the day.
Betty Gabbard saved the day for feeder watching and came up with thirteen species.
In Metamora, Jerry Lippert managed to find a Savannah Sparrow and seven White-crowned Sparrows mixed in with even more Song Sparrows. He also called in a Screech Owl at dusk in Metamora’s new park next to their sewage treatment plant. Later he heard a Great Horned Owl.
In all, we found fifty nine species. Our previous high was 63 in 2014 and the low was 52 last year.
Thanks again to the Sisters of St. Francis for allowing this research on their property, and especially to Sr. Ann Marie Quinn for her hardiness and great spirit to guide Jack and Kate around the fields and woods of Michaela Farm.
The list from January 2, 2021 is:
One Snow Goose (three times in last 13 years), 606 Canada Geese (all time high 2733 in 2017), two Cackling Geese (new species for this Count), three Mute Swans (a count first), two Wood ducks ( fourth time found), 207 Mallards, five Northern Shovelers, 75 Hooded Mergansers (previous high of 38), 154 Rock Pigeons, 944 Mourning Doves (previous high of 448), 19 Ring-billed Gulls (previous high of 237), nine Great Blue Herons, 52 Black Vultures, 15 Bald Eagles (12 last year, 16 in 2018 and two in 2017), six Northern Harriers (ties prior high of six), one Cooper’s Hawk, three Red-shouldered Hawks, 39 Red-tailed Hawks (11 last year and 68 in 2014), one Screech Owl, one Great Horned Owl, 11 Kingfishers (prior high was 10), 21 Red-headed Woodpeckers (14 in 2013), 66 Red-bellied Woodpeckers (a new high-54 in 2016), three Yellow-bellied Sapsuckers (previous high of three in 2012), 43 Downy Woodpeckers, 19 Hairy Woodpeckers (prior high of 14), 18 Northern Flickers, 8 Pileated Woodpeckers (prior high is 11), 24 American Kestrels (32 in 2014), 224 Blue Jays (prior high of 172), 400 American Crows, three Horned Larks (low number), 82 Carolina Chickadees, 102 Tufted Titmice, five Red-breasted Nuthatches (found three out of ten years with high of eleven), 56 White-breasted Nuthatches, one Brown Creeper (prior high of 4), 55 Carolina Wrens (prior high was 37), one Marsh Wren (new species for this count), 11 Golden-crowned Kinglets (second highest total), 58 Eastern Bluebirds (third highest total), 259 American Robins, six Northern Mockingbirds, 1564 Starlings, 212 House Sparrows, 144 House Finches, 41 American Goldfinches (low count), 13 Eastern Towhees (prior high was 11), 27 American Tree Sparrows, eight Field Sparrows, one Savannah Sparrow (first record), three Fox Sparrows (found six out of 14 years), 142 Song Sparrows (prior high was 83), 14 Swamp Sparrows (found two times out of last 14 years), 36 White-throated Sparrows (prior high was 34), 18 White-crowned Sparrows, 144 Juncos, two Eastern Meadowlarks, 212 Northern Cardinals (prior high is 364).
There were three new species this year, Cackling Goose, Mute Swan and Marsh Wren.
There were twelve species this year with the highest numbers in fourteen years.
Other species were at or just below their high counts. Whether this data is because of more experience and/or more researchers out in the field and at feeders, I am not sure. We did have an excellent count this year showing the bird species are holding their own within the habitat of this count circle. Or perhaps there are more birds.
