CONNERSVILLE - Indiana Audubon is hosting its annual spring birding gathering at the Mary Gray Bird Sanctuary southwest of Connersville on Saturday, April 30.
The event includes a multitude of speakers, field hikes, and youth activities. The public is encouraged to participate in this celebration of spring!
Registration for this one-day event is $40 and includes breakfast and a box lunch. Youth under 12 years old receive free admission but registration is required. Registration can be found on the events page at www.indianaaudubon.org/events.
For more information about the spring gathering, call (765) 205-1255.
Mary Gray Bird Sanctuary is located at 3499 S. Bird Sanctuary Road, Connersville.
To learn more about the Indiana Audubon Society and to search for programs near you, visit them at www.indianaaudubon.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.