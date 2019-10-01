GREENSBURG — Morning Breeze Retirement Community and Healthcare Center recently hosted a drive-through breakfast of home-cooked biscuits and gravy with white or chocolate milk to raise funds for the Greensburg Police Department’s K9 Patrol.
Officers Chris Bridges and Mitchell Tuttle brought K-9 Officer Hercules to greet the morning breakfast rush as Morning Breeze Community liaisons filled containers for $5 each.
”All the donations gathered here will go straight to our three dogs on the K-9 Department,” Officer Tuttle told the Daily News.
Kato, Echo and Hercules comprise the Greensburg Police K-9 Department. Officer Tuttle is owner and handler to Hercules, the most recent addition to the crew.
”They’re all three trained in different aspects of our work,” Tuttle said.
Echo and Kato trained in drug/narcotic detection, while 17 month old Hercules is a track and apprehend K-9. Hercules’ training is complete but for tracking, and Echo is complete but for narcotics; the funds gathered Tuesday will go toward their continuing training.
”Echo is still needing elderly and child tracking training, and Hercules is trained in bad person tracking,”explained Tuttle. ”We try not to let Hercules go out to track a missing kid.”
By 10 a.m., the turn-out for the event was pleasing.
”We’ve had to make a couple of runs back to the kitchen, so things are going well,” Tuttle said. “And they’re ordering by numbers, too. They keep coming through with orders for 8, 7, 6 at a time, so it’s good to see them support the K-9s and Morning Breeze as well.”
Morning Breeze Community Liaison Cheryl Johnson said, “We have been really pleased with the support from the community this morning. We’re happy to do it, and it’s been really busy. People from the clinic have walked over for large orders, and we’ve been really blessed with a good turn-out.”
