That's right! On Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17, the clergy couple from The Church on the Square (Presbyterian Church USA) will be blessing cars instead of foreheads.
Revs. Garrett and Marena Vittorio-Schindler, in trying to explore a safe way to offer a blessing for Ash Wednesday, realized that cars have become safe havens for many people.
"We do more in our cars now than ever before. They're our safe passage to still be part of the world in this most unknown time," the couple said.
They continued, "It feels like we've been in a perpetual Lent (the reflective season that starts on Ash Wednesday and goes to Easter) since the world shut down just weeks before Easter last year. We all need a visible reminder that God continues to travel with us, giving us strength and courage; God wants us all to experience wholeness."
The Presbyterian Church is so thankful to Game Plan Graphics in Greensburg for creating the decals that will be placed on each car that arrives (on the church corner) for a blessing from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb 17. This unknown journey continues, but so does hope. Cars, bikes and trucks of every model and make are welcome.
-Information provided.
