ST. PAUL – Westport Deputy Marshall Tony Blodgett recently announced his candidacy for an at-large seat on the Decatur County Council.
Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter, attorney Christopher Stephens of Stephen Legal Group in Greensburg, along with a group of almost 30 family members and campaign supporters listened as Blodgett announced his candidacy live on Facebook. Blodgett greeted quests and answered their questions as they enjoyed light refreshments at the newly remodeled Bruner Event Center in St. Paul.
Before making the announcement, Blodgett talked about his platform and the reasons for announcing his candidacy. Commenting on his more recent public post as Decatur County Jail Commander, Blodgett shared his ambitions.
“I was witness to local political issues during my time as Decatur County Jail Commander, and was able to see the other side a little bit,” Blodgett said. “When they started talking about income taxes this last fall, some of my friends started asking questions and I was surprised at how much they didn’t know what was going on, and where money was going to. I want to get on the other side of it so that I would be able to better explain to people where their money was going, what their taxes were being spent on.”
Blodgett also spoke about the upcoming task of orienting two new reserve officers for the Westport police force and the continuing responsibility of making the town’s office more accessible to the public.
“Before the jail we didn’t have enough money to cover all the agencies,” he said. “Board of Health had to fire somebody right around that same time period. They didn’t have enough taxes and raised death certificate costs and food establishment inspection costs to help recuperate and stay above water because we didn’t have the tax money to support it.”
Blodgett said “going through all the stuff with the jail and going to 16 months of meetings, the tax issues are bigger [than people knew].”
Handouts outlining Blodgett’s platform were available. They addressed three main campaign tenets: transparency, fiscal responsibility and representing the people.
Questions concerning Blodgett’s campaign may be directed to 812-614-9887.
