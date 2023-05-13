RUSHVILLE – BMO Bank, 201 Harcourt Way, Rushville, has generously donated $5,000 to the Rush County United Fund!
“BMO is committed to supporting organizations in the communities we serve,” BMO’s Rushville branch CRA Mortgage Banker and Vice President Jennifer Donoho said. “Our Community Reinvestment initiatives are to increase financial education for low to moderate income families, homeownership, and affordable housing opportunities.”
She added that the $5,000 grant is simply designed to help support the Rush County United Fund.
“RCUF is a funding source for Rush County, Indiana and they provide funding for non-profit agencies that serve low to moderate income Rush County residents,” Donoho pointed out, noting that’s the kind of community initiatives BMO is happy to support.
Rush County business owner and Rush County United Fund board member Jane Smiley of Jane Smiley CPA, Inc. accepted the donation on behalf and offered her thanks on behalf of the RCUF.
