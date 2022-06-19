BATESVILLE - Listed below are the upcoming events at the Batesville Memorial Public Library Events from June 20 through June 30.
June 20 at 10 a.m. – Mother Goose Toddler Time for ages 0-3 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join Miss Sarah for a 30 minute interactive session designed to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers.
June 20 at 11 a.m. – Summer Stories at the Park is a fun 45 minute session at Batesville’s Liberty Park for ages 3-6.
June 21 at 11 a.m. & 1 p.m. – Kentucky Shakespeare is an interactive storytelling program. where you can become a part of the play! This program. is for PreK – 3rd grade at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
June 21 at 1 p.m. – Knit Together at BMPL. If you would like to learn how to knit, bring your own yarn and needles for help getting started or if you already know how to knit bring your current project and join the group. For more info see ebatesville.com/events.
June 21 at 6 p.m. – Library of Seeds: Composting presented by Missy Watkins. Come to this Batesville Memorial Public Library program. and learn about composting and how to make it work for you.
June 23 at 10 a.m. – Succulent SEA Terrarium for 3rd – 8th graders at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. You will create a SEA themed container to hold a small plant. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
June 27 at 10 a.m. – Mother Goose Toddler Time at the Batesville Memorial Public Library is for ages 0 -3. This is a fun filled 30 minute interactive session that uses rhymes, songs, puppets and musical instruments.
June 27 at 11 a.m. – Summer Stories at the Park with Miss Sarah. Join her at Batesville’s Liberty Park for a fun 45 minute session of stories and activities.
June 28 at 11 a.m. – Meet the Author: Dale Moorman at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Batesville native Dale Moorman will read his book “Brock Talks to a Rock” and we will paint rocks! For PreK – 2nd grade. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
June 28 at 1 p.m. – Knit Together at BMPL. Bring your current knitting project and join the group or if you don’t know how to knit and want to learn, bring your own yarn and needles for help getting started. For more info see ebatesville.com/events.
June 28 at 6:30 – Aging Care Program. Series: Senior Care – Things to Help You Stay at Home presented by Ann Edwards. There are simple changes you can make to your home, or the home of a loved one, that can help lessen the chances of a home accident. There is more to it than just picking up the throw rugs and staying off ladders! Come to the program. and learn more about ways to help your loved one.
June 30 at 10 a.m. – Outdoor Yard Ga.m.es for PreK – 8th grade at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join Miss Sarah and Miss Tessa for Outdoor fun! Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.