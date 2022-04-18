BATESVILLE – Listed below are the upcoming Batesville Memorial Public Library events for the first half of May.
May 2 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Mother Goose Toddler Time at the Batesville Memorial Public Library is for ages 0-3. This interactive 30 minute session is designed to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers.
May 3 at 10, 2 and 6 – Storytime at the Batesville Memorial Public Library is for ages 3-6 and is designed to build early literacy skills.
May 4 at 4 p.m. – Story Seekers Book Club for grades 3-8 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. If you are new to the group, please email homeschoolatebatesville.com.
May 5 at 1 p.m. – Felting Class led by Janet Paden. Join the group at the Batesville Memorial Public Library as they make felted tulips. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
May 5 at 4 p.m. – Mother’s Day Craft program for grades 3-8 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
May 5 at 6 p.m. – Thomas Edison Portrayed by Hank Fincken. Mark your calendar to see this award winning performer at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. This free program is designed for teens and adults.
May 7 at AVO Kinderballet presents Sleeping Beauty at the Middle School Commons. This free program for all ages is sponsored by the Friends of the Batesville Memorial Public Library.
May 7 from 10 a.m. to Noon – Perennial Swap at BMPL. Bring a perennial (or several) from your garden to swap for other perennials.
May 9 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Mother Goose Toddler Time at the Batesville Memorial Public Library is designed to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers. For ages 0-3.
May 9 at 4 p.m. – Little Sprouts for Pre-K to 2nd grade. We will check the Seed Library for seeds, plant our seeds for our garden and make a sprout house to take home. Register for this fun Batesville Memorial Public Library program at ebatesville.com/events.
May 10 at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Storytime at the Batesville Memorial Public Library is designed to build early literacy skills. For ages 3-6.
May 10 at 1 p.m. – Knit Together at BMPL. Join us and work on your current project or bring your own yarn and needles for help getting started. For more information, visit ebatesville.com/events.
May 11 at 2 p.m. – National Technology Day Homeschool Program at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for grades 3-8. Bring a phone or tablet and enjoy playing online ga.m.es. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
May 12 at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. – Thursday Craft Day: Mini Dino/Fairy Gardens for Pre-K to 2nd grade at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join us to make a mini dinosaur garden or fairy garden. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
May 12 at 4 p.m. – Spring Into Science Fun! Join us at the Batesville Memorial Public Library to create science fun. For grades 3-8. There is also a Take & Make if you prefer to do the project at home. Register for your choice at ebatesville.com/events.
May 16 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Mother Goose Toddler Time at the Batesville Memorial Public Library is for ages 0-3. This interactive 30 minute session is designed to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers.
May 17 at 10, 2 and 6 – Storytime at the Batesville Memorial Public Library is for ages 3-6. This fun 45 minute session incorporates books, songs and activities to build early literacy skills.
May 17 at 1 p.m. – Knit Together at BMPL. Join us and work on your current project or bring your own yarn and needles for help getting started. For more information, visit ebatesville.com/events.
Contact Josie Clark at josie.clark@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0873.
