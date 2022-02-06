BATESVILLE - Batesville Middle School welcomed members of the community to an Open House last week to celebrate several new upgrades, renovations, and even new construction.
Parents, school stakeholders and community members were welcome to attend the event.
Students were available to give tours to attending guests.
Within the last year, to highlight the many allied arts programs Batesville Middle School offers, BMS added a new general music room, band room, and renovated the choir room.
These new spaces also added easy-access storage in order to store student instruments and African Gylil Xylophones, a unique offering in Indiana.
Additionally, new office spaces were added and the old gym, which now has a new lobby and has now been connected to the main building by a newly constructed hallway.
In collaboration with the Batesville Community Education Foundation and to top off the exciting new areas, BMS added a new Bulldog Collaboration Room - a new meeting space for the school corporation and also the community.
