BATESVILLE – The Batesville Middle School choir program is presenting the musical "Annie Jr." at Batesville High School at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Approximately 60 BMS choir students are performing on stage with several other middle and high school students helping backstage and in the tech booth. Students work on the show in class and after school.
UC Berkeley alum and choreographer Danyel Mann was brought in by the Batesville Area Arts Council to help work on this show. BHS and BMS Choir Director Rachel Quillian said Mann has helped out a few times in the past and always gives the students fun choreography that helps enhance their overall performance.
Students are reportedly very excited for the chance to put on a musical.
“This will be our first musical since the pandemic started,” Quillian said. “Our middle school choirs traditionally perform a musical together every fall semester… It has been a long road to get here, but we are looking forward to finally sharing a slice of musical theatre with our community again. We hope to see you there!”
Tickets can be bought at the door or ahead of time using the links below.
Oct. 1 - https://public.eventlink.com/tickets?t=4935&p=11276
Oct. 2 - https://public.eventlink.com/tickets?t=4937&p=11280
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.