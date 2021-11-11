BATESVILLE – Batesville Middle School hosted its annual Veterans Day program Thursday morning.
The event was live-streamed on YouTube to allow the public to attend online since they cannot attend in person.
Last year, the school's traditional Veterans Day program was canceled due to the pandemic.
Several students spoke about the history and importance of Veterans Day.
The school choir sang the Star Spangled Banner and the band played.
Students directed the program with a few adult guests.
Batesville High School’s Calley Kaiser created a video montage for the event that featured local students’ gratitude to the men and women who serve this country.
Local United States Marine Corps veteran Daniel Maher was interviewed by BMS student Caitlyn Fox during the program. Towards the end of the interview, Fox asked how soldiers entertain themselves.
“We liked to hang upside down blindfolded and disassemble and reassemble our weapons as quickly as possible,” Maher said. “I’m just kidding. We just played horseshoes, football, pool, cards like normal people do. We’re no different.”
State Senator Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) spoke about living through the era of the Vietnam War and the unkind welcome many Vietnam vets received upon their return to the States. The sheer amount of people who have fought for the freedom of Americans was a main point for Leising.
“Not just today, but whenever you recognize someone who may have a cap on from the military, thank them for their service,” Leising said. “It’s the right thing to do.”
