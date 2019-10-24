GREENSBURG – The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles issued a press release today announcing that the Greensburg office will extend hours of operation on Nov. 4 Nov. 5.
Because of the November general election, BMV personnel will be available to issue ID cards and driver’s licenses to be used for identification at a polling place. Branch hours on Nov. 4 will be from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Nov. 5 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
As required by state law, branches with extended hours will only process new, amended, or replacement ID cards, and renewed, amended, or replacement driver’s licenses and learner's permits.
New driver’s licenses and learner's permits will only be processed provided the customer has previously completed all required testing. Customers who are required to take a knowledge or driving skills exam to obtain or renew a license may choose to apply for a free ID card to use for voting purposes.
Individuals who hold a driver’s license or ID card that expired after the last General Election may use the expired card as proof of identification for voting purposes.
The paper interim credential issued at the license branch at the time of the transaction or after a customer has completed an internet credential transaction is also acceptable proof of identification for voting purposes.
