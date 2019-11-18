OLDENBURG - A cherished community tradition, the Boar’s Head Festival, returns this year at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at Holy Family Catholic Church, reports Batesville Area Arts Council Publicity Chair Tina Longstreth.
A presentation of English traditions coming to life, the Saturday show will be a perfect end to an almost storybook day of music, shopping and early seasonal festivities under the spires of Oldenburg.
According to BAAC event chair Tina Longstreth, “This community performance is the perfect complement to a lovely holiday event.”
With an almost completely rewritten script last year, a new location, and the addition of some new elements, the roughly hour-long pageant tells the story of Christmas Eve in the Royal Castle, ending with an opulent retelling of the living Creche - the activity around the manger scene the night of the Savior Jesus' birth.
“In 2018, my co-chairs, Amber Cochran, Bill Rethlake and I, felt the BHF needed to be refreshed, so we dug up the original script and did a few rewrites. It didn’t flow as well as we thought it could. We are pleased with the end result," said Director Regina Seifert. "The audience will appreciate carols sung throughout the festival, the sing-along at the end, and the explanation of traditions from English Renaissance. And, of course, the beautiful period costumes always make a splash," Seifert told the Daily News before last year's event.
This year's presentation will be bring some additional change to the dynamic script.
Remaining are the traditional Christmas carols, the baby sheep and the orphan children, but Mary's story will be told using a dual casting of the Blessed Mary: one dancing and one singing. Dancing Mary will be portrayed by Oldenburg Academy senior Sophie Wesseler, and Singing Mary will be sung by Batesville eighth-grader, Toccoa Filice.
"We've been wanting to add Amy Grant's song 'Breath of Heaven' to the mix for a while, not because it has any thematic relevance, but simply because we love that song," Seifert said.
"We've wanted to make this festival a true something for everyone, so we used Breath of Heaven to add a dance element," Rethlake added.
"We cast Mary twice. First, we wanted to get more people involved, but we wanted to talk about Mary and her inner emotional turmoil as the one chosen to bear the Son of God," said Rethlake. "Sophie will be able to tell the story of Mary's emotional turmoil physically in her dance solo, and Toccoa will sing her thoughts in the lyrics of Breath of Heaven. It's really going to be gorgeous!"
Traditionally, the festival has been staged in the Sisters of St. Francis Chapel across the street. Due to some unforeseen complications this year, it will be performed in the beautifully repainted Sanctuary of the Holy Family Catholic Church this year.
"It was a bit tricky to rearrange everything at such short notice, but the acoustics in Holy Family are much better, and there's much more seating in the Holy Family Sanctuary as well. The show must go on, as they say," Rethlake said.
Seifert said the Boar’s Head Festival is great way to put you in the Christmas spirit.
"Many people tell us it's their way of really kicking off the Christmas season right," she said.
For more information about the Boar's Head Festival or holiday events in Oldenburg on Dec. 7, visit holidaysunderthespires.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.