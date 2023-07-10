BATESVILLE – There are some changes in personnel coming to the Batesville Community School Corporation.
In keeping with the most recent personnel report, which was approved by the BCSC board, there was one resignation involving certified staff: Batesville Primary School first grade teacher Shannon Wells.
Several staff members were recommended certified including Batesville Intermediate School grade 4 teacher Brenda Skinner, BIS grade 4/5 Mandarin literacy teacher Jianan (Kenzie) He, Batesville Middle School temporary part-time counselor Sam Santeen, and BMS social studies teacher Nicole Luhman.
Approved resignations and leaves included BPS latchkey assistant Barb Koester, BIS Media Center clerk Kristen Biltz, BIS Title I paraprofessional Lori Barr and the retirement of Batesville High School EC treasurer and Athletic Department secretary Rosemary Moton.
A total of five staff members were recommended classified including BPS special education paraprofessional and latchkey assistant Madison Cavins, BPS special education paraprofessional and latchkey assistant Audrey Rennekamp, BPS instructional Aide Lori Daulton, BPS Little Bulldog Academy Preschool Aide Lauren Bischoff and BMS Paraprofessional Kim Brockman.
There were two recommendation extra curricular notated including one for BHS FFA sponsor Cassie Wallpe to receive an extra time stipend of an unspecified amount.
The next request for extra time stipends was to benefit the Batesville High School spring sports season. A total of $500 in stipends would benefit track and field team regional head coach Lisa Gausman (1 week at $200) and track and field individual regional assistant coaches Emily Bohman, Kerri Meyer and Clint Pride (1 week each at $100).
BCSC currently has a handful of job openings including BPS cafeteria staff member, BPS grade 1 teacher, BPS latchkey after school childcare assistant, BIS special education instructional assistant, BIS special education teacher, [extended leave], BIS Title I instructional assistant, BIS music teacher [extended leave] and BCSC speech and language pathologist [extended leave]. These openings are listed on the corporation’s website (https://batesvilleinschools.com/.
