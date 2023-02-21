GREENSBURG — The Decatur County Election Board, which is comprised of Decatur County Clerk Janet Howell, Election Deputy Patricia Louagie, and board members Jennifer Sturges (R) and President Ryan Maddox (D), met last week to discuss polling locations for the upcoming May 2 primary election.
After much discussion, it was determined that the preferences for the two required voting centers are the Knights of St. John Hall on Wilder Street, Community Church on Vandalia Road, and then the Greensburg/Decatur County Public Library on E. Main Street.
“Whatever location we use for the primary must also be used as locations for the actual election,” Louagie said.
Because there’s only one contested race for the upcoming primary election and traffic that day is expected to be lighter than usual, one location is being considered for the primary.
Concerning other issues, physically moving of the larger voting machines to and from voting locations during set-up and tear-down was discussed. It was decided professional bonded moving services should be used for this purpose, chosen from a sealed bid submitted by interested moving companies.
- Resolutions from the meeting were:
- The Vote Center Plan was amended for municipal elections only. Satellite voting locations will vary depending on the number of towns holding an election in any given year. For the city of Greensburg, no more than two satellite locations will be used, depending on availability.
- The county clerk and her deputy were given the power to select the appropriate bipartisan teams to staff the poll and travel board.
- There will not be polling locations in towns that do not have a contested election race.
- If needed, the board will reconvene to further the discussion.
- The New Point polling location will now be in the New Point Fire Department building.
- Ballots will not include instructions for voting, but they will be supplied on a separate piece of paper. For mailed absentee ballots, instructions will be included on the same form.
