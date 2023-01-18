GREENSBURG – Greensburg Community Schools recently held a Board of Finance meeting in addition to their regular school board meeting.
During the Board of Finance meeting, Superintendent Tom Hunter recommended that officers for 2023 be Christy Norton as president and Mark Wolter as secretary, each continuing their present roles. All board members voted in favor.
Andrea Phillips explained the school’s investment policy and the way the corporation invests cash balances into an interest-bearing checking account and money market accounts at First Financial Bank.
Additionally GCS works with Baker Tilly to invest in treasury bills and CD’s.
In 2022, they earned a total of $53,077.50 in interest, according to Phillips. She expects a higher return over the upcoming year due to interest rate changes.
During the regular school board meeting, Stephanie Kress was again appointed to local Board Council and Kroger, Gradis and Regis was appointed as Labor Council for the board.
Additionally, the school board agreed to raise the minimum wage for all GCS employees to $15 an hour. The request to do so came from Superintendent Hunter, who said he thought it was appropriate.
