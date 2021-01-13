BATESVILLE - The Batesville Board of Works reviewed and approved the city’s 2021 Wastewater Utility Budget prior to the city council meeting, which was held Monday, Jan. 11.
Batesville Clerk Treasurer Paul Gates presented the budget to board members.
The 2021 budget is a 1.9 percent increase over the 2020 budget.
The city’s 2021 Capital Outlay Plan includes the expansion of service to three new housing projects. It also includes the replacement of a sewer line below Walnut Street on State Road 229. The city will move an additional sewer line on State Road 46 near the Texas Eastern property.
The city is required to run sewer and water lines to the property lines of new housing projects, which are located in the city and fall within its service area.
Gates noted not all of these projects may happen this year, but the initial work is necessary to get the properties ready for developers to begin construction.
The city’s cash balance will decrease $500,000 from the beginning of 2021 to the end of the year. Gates said this is to be expected considering the projects the city is going to be undertaking.
Gates also informed the board the city paid off a 20 year bond for its water treatment plant last year.
The next board of works meeting will be held prior to the Batesville City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8.
