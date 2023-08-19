BATESVILLE – The Batesville Board of Works approved several road closure requests this week for upcoming events in the city.
Margaret Mary Health’s annual request to place a speed bump on George Street in front of Amack’s Well was approved. This request is a part of their Paint the Town Pink initiative every October in honor of breast cancer awareness.
The Ripley County Crop Walk, another annual event, requested and were approved to use trails from the Great Plains shelter out to Ind. 129 then return to the shelter. The event is scheduled for Oct. 1 and was approved for the closure of the Liberty Park parking lot as well.
Ripley County’s CROP Walk supports local food pantries in Batesville, Delaware, Milan and Sunman.
CROP (Christian Rural Overseas Programs) Hunger Walks are sponsored by Church World Services to end hunger at home and around the world.
Organizers ask that everyone in southeastern Indiana and beyond consider being part of this event either by praying for those walking, financially supporting the event by sponsoring a walker or giving a donation online, and/or participating in the walk if you are able.
Road closures of W. Pearl and Main Street were approved for the Oct. 31 Halloween parade in downtown Batesville. The annual event also requires police and fire assistance in case of emergency.
Finally, Phi Beta Psi requested and were approved for a roadblock in front of The Bookshelf at the corner of Walnut and Boehringer. The block is scheduled from 8 a.m. through noon on Oct. 7 for the Xi Chapter Road Block fundraising event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.