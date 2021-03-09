BATESVILLE - The Batesville Board of Works met prior to the city council meeting on Monday, March 8.
The board approved road closures for future events and opened bids for two of the city’s upcoming projects.
The Sherman / Oktoberfest
The Sherman requested to close and utilize city roads for the business’s annual Oktoberfest event from 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, Sept. 10 and from 1 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Sept. 11.
Friday, Sept. 10, The Sherman will use Walnut Street from Pearl Street to George Street. Saturday, Sept. 11, it will use Walnut Street and also George Street between Walnut and Main Street.
The Sherman submitted a second request to close Walnut Street from Pearl Street to George Street from 5 p.m. to midnight the following dates (not all dates will be used as they are dependent on entertainment booking):
April - 16, 17, 24 and 39
May - 1, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, 29
June - 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 28, 29
July - 9, 23, 24, 31
August - 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27
September - 3, 4, 10 and 11 (info above) 17, 18, 24, 25
October - 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30
Cardinal Crawl 5K
The board approved St. Louis Catholic School’s request to close streets traditionally used for its annual Cardinal Crawl 5K, which will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10.
Bid openings
The board of works opened bids submitted for the city’s Community Crossings Matching Grant (CCMG) Program for summer paving projects and its Walnut Street Utility Replacement Project.
The following companies submitted bids for the CCMG summer paving project.
Globe Asphalt Paving Co. Inc. - $783,562.30
Dave O’Mara Contractor, Inc. - $877,192.88
Olco Inc. - $893,419.02
All Star Paving Inc. - $918,273.43
Paul H. Rohe Company, Inc. - $646,949.00
The city will review and consider the bids with its engineer and attorney and award a contractor at a later date.
The following companies submitted bids for the city’s Walnut Street Utility Replacement Project.
Dave O’Mara Contractor, Inc. - Base bid $801,620 / Bid alternate #1 $115,665
Paul H. Rohe Company, Inc.- Base bid $745,300 / Bid alternate #1 $112,510
The city will review and consider the bids with its engineer and attorney and award a contractor at a later date.
The next board of works meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 12 prior to the city council meeting.
