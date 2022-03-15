BATESVILLE — The Batesville Board of Works recently passed four requests for upcoming Batesville area events and approved the purchase of a new chassis and motor for the remount of one emergency vehicle.
The agreement with Horton Emergency Vehicles Group involved a $245,292 charge for the many actions required to remount an emergency vehicle box onto a new motor and chassis. Essentially, an ambulance is a large metal or wooden box that is welded onto a motor and chassis. In this case, the box, which is the part of the vehicle that houses the medical equipment and the area where the patients ride, has outlived the chassis and motor it was welded onto. The box will be removed and placed onto a new chassis and motor. Some updates will take place to the ambulance box as well.
The street closures and parking lot requests granted include closures for the Batesville Farmer’s Market, the Margaret Mary Health Girls on the Run 5K, the St. Louis Schools Cardinal Crawl and the Alzheimer’s Association’s 5K.
The Farmer’s Market will utilize the parking lot at the corner of Main and Boehringer from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays from May 7 through October 29 and from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays July 6 through August 31.
The Girls on the Run 5K will take place on May 21 and Nov. 12.
The SLS Cardinal Crawl will begin at 8 a.m. on April 9.
Lastly, the Alzheimer’s Association’s 5K will take place on September 10.
The next BOW meeting will take place April 11.
