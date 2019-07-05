GREENSBURG — On Monday evening, the Greensburg Board of Works met and heard from Tree City Fall Festival President Mark Carman about the need for street closures during this year’s 40th festival.
The event, which runs from Sept. 20-21, would need for Washington, Broadway and Franklin Streets to be closed from 6 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20 until 11:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21.
The closures mimic those of the festival in 2018; however, there is a change in the plans with bringing a stage into downtown Greensburg.
Carman asked the board to consider closing the corner of Broadway and Washington at 6 p.m. on Thursday for the stage to be set. The board issued no issues other than needing clarification from city engineer Ron May and street commissioner Mark Klosterkemper about the need for the company to drill holes into the street to keep the stage in place.
Klosterkemper and May expressed concern with the effectiveness that the 3-inch rubber plug that goes into the hole with have.
With the amount of traffic on the corner of Broadway and Washington, May and Klosterkemper along with the board asked for contact with other communities that have gone this route about the effectiveness of the plug.
After the request, the board moved to table the request for street closure until there is more clarity.
Other business:
Police Chief Brendan Bridges requested to promote Probationary Officers Austin Gross and Derek Fasnacht to Patrolman First Class. He received approval with a 4-0 vote.
Klosterkemper spoke with the board again, providing Supplemental Contract 2 for Veterans Way, Phase 2 for consideration.
The supplemental contract extends the contract period since funding is approved through 2020. The board approved the contract.
The board will hold its next meeting at 5 p.m. Aug. 5 at Greensburg City Hall.
