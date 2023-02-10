DECATUR COUNTY – The Decatur County Community Schools School Board met Wednesday to discuss several matters. Arguably the most noteworthy topic, whether or not to give a $10,000 bonus to North Decatur High School football coach Steve Stirn, was tabled until next month.
The board did approve all resignations, appointments and field trips available for consideration including NDHS SPED Instructional Assistant Lynn Bryan’s resignation and the retirement of Lori Bierhaus, South Decatur Elementary School art teacher.
Several appointments to the staff at North Decatur High School were made including custodian Krista Crabtree, SPED/Life Skills teacher Ashley Sowders, substitute nurse Lauren Larson, instructional assistant Stephanie Mankin and homebound instructor Jenelle Trenkamp.
Briana Imel was appointed as lead preschool teacher at South Decatur Elementary, and Richard McQuinley was appointed as custodial team leader at South Decatur High School.
Three requested field trips involving NDHS students was approved as was one field trip involving students from SDHS.
The NDHS field trips include a 2024 trip to Spain for the Travel Club, an AP Art/Spanish trip to Chicago in May, and a seventh grade trip to King’s Island in May.
SDES was approved for a sixth grade field trip to Southeastern Baptist Youth Camp.
The next DCCS regular meeting is scheduled at 6 p.m. March 8 at 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
