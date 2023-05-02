GREENSBURG – Decatur County Sheriff Bill Meyerrose has asked the Decatur County Commissioners to consider an ordinance dealing with the videos created by the new body cams DCSD deputies are wearing.
“We expect to get many requests for body cam video,” he said. “We’ll be charging $150 to release those, which we’ll add to our training and education fund.”
“We will have to prepare the video before we send it out,” the sheriff said. “We’ll redact faces and license plates. It is a little labor intensive.”
Commissioner Blodgett interjected with, “I’m sure it takes special software, too.”
According to Indiana state law, the following information must be provided to request a recording: The date of the incident, the approximate time of the incident, the location of the incident, and the name of one person involved who is not a law enforcement officer.”
Indiana House Bill 1019 (passed in 2016) defines who is eligible to request videos: a person depicted in a recording, or, if the person is deceased or incapacitated, the person’s relative or representative. An owner or occupant of real property depicted in a recording is eligible, as well as the crime victim’s family or representative, if the victim is incapacitated. A victim may also request the videos if the depicted events are relevant to the crime or loss.
Meyerrose agreed to have an attorney draft the ordinance and bring it back before the county leaders for their consideration at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.