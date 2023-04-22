GREENSBURG – Decatur County Sheriff Bill Meyerrose has announced that as of Wednesday, April 19, employees of the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department are participating in a new Body Worn Camera (BWC) program.
Sheriff Meyerrose noted that he has been a supporter of the BWC program since before being elected to his current position. The implementation of a BWC program at the DCSD was one of the main campaign platforms Meyerrose promised to fulfill in his 2022 election efforts.
The sheriff said that since taking office in January 2023, he and several employees at the DCSD have been writing grants, purchasing equipment, training road and detention deputies, and implementing policies and procedures for the use and liability involved in using body cams.
Body-worn cameras are only the first step of Sheriff Meyerrose’s plan for transparency within the department, according to a news release. Eventually, the department plans to install in-car camera systems in all patrol vehicles.
News of this new program was well received by Daily News social media followers. A few examples follow.
“I believe it is long overdue. I thank the new Sheriff for coming into office and implementing this much needed change. The world that we live in is full of people who do not agree. Having cameras will solve those disagreements. I believe they are for the safety of the citizen and the officer,” Chris Ramey posted.
“It is an awesome thing to have. In this day and age officers need just as much protection as us citizens. It’s sad that we can’t trust word of mouth but these will definitely help everyone. Thank all you deputies for protecting our city,” Tina Evans posted.
And Travis Phillips posted, “Body Cameras should be legally required for anyone in a position of power! Not only do they protect citizens from abuse of authority but they also protect officers from false claims and frivolous lawsuits. I believe they should be on for the entirety of the shift with no option to be turned off. Use should be regularly audited and available to the public as these are public servants! It’s way beyond time that we hold our public servants to the legal standards that they hold us to!
Sheriff Meyerrose said he expect some learning curves in the initial implementation of the program, but added that he is confident any issues that arise will be worked out.
The body-worn cameras were paid for by the American Rescue Plan Act and by a grant obtained through the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, according to the news release received by the Daily News.
