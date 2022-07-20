DEARBORN COUNTY - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the death of a male after he was recovered from the Ohio River in Lawrenceburg.
Tuesday at 10:38 a.m., Conservation Officers responded to the Ohio River near the River Watch Restaurant in Lawrenceburg for a male that went under the water and never resurfaced. The subject has been identified as Nelson William Lang, 61, of Cincinnati, Ohio.
Witnesses observed the victim struggling and attempted to throw him floatation items before he went under.
Emergency personnel responded and quickly initiated a search.
At approximately 4 p.m., Lang's body was recovered by ICO public safety divers approximately 40 yards from shore in 17 feet of water.
An autopsy is scheduled to determine an exact cause of death.
Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
Assisting agencies include Indiana Conservation Officers, Dearborn County Water Rescue, Lawrenceburg Police Department, Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department, Dearborn County Coroner’s Office, Lawrenceburg Fire and EMS, Greendale Fire Department, Aurora Fire Department, Indiana State Police, and Hamilton County Police Association Dive Team.
