DECATUR COUNTY — The Decatur County Rural Water Corporation has issued a Boil Water Advisory.
The Boil Water Advisory has been issued for locations on CR SW., 60 anything south of 800 S., and also CR 100 W. to 350 W.
According to the DCRWC, this advisory is issued until further notice and those within the area should bring cooking and drinking water to a boil for five minutes before use.
The advisory is a result of a leak along CR SW. 60.
The DCRWC advises this is precautionary, and tests will determine when the advisory can be lifted.
Precautionary Boil Water Advisory
According to www.indianaamwater.com, a Precautionary Boil Water Advisory is issued when the water system experiences a loss in positive water pressure (below 20 psi), typically due to a serious main break or low storage tank levels.
A loss of positive water pressure indicates the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system.
This is the most common type of advisory, which is issued as a precaution until water samples are collected and analyzed to confirm that water quality has not been affected.
Customers under a precautionary boil water advisory can resume normal water usage when the notice is lifted without taking additional measures.
If you experience cloudy or discolored water, you should run your faucets for a few minutes until the water runs clear.
This is a developing story. The Daily News will provide more information as it becomes available.
