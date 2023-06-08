GREENSBURG - A broken water main on N. Broadway is currently being repaired, but Greensburg residents and Decatur County Rural Water customers as of Wednesday, June 7 at 11:45 p.m. are under a boil water advisory.
Per the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, the Public Water Service cannot lift the Boil Advisory until sufficient clean bacteriological samples have been collected and analyzed. This could take one to three days. The weekend could affect the time. Notification will be issued when the order has been lifted.
Greensburg City Hall officials announced earlier today, "the broken water main on North Broadway was repaired overnight by our water crew and contractors, but City of Greensburg residents and Decatur County Rural Water customers as of Wednesday, June 7 at 11:45 p.m. are under a boil water advisory."
According to Water Superintendent Rick Denney, water samples are being analyzed, and the earliest the advisory might be lifted would be Friday morning.
For more information about what can and cannot be done during a boil order, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/healthywater/ emergency/drinking/drinking-water-advisories/boil-water-advisory.html
