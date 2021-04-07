GREENSBURG – Mayor Joshua Marsh issued a news release late Wednesday afternoon indicating the city’s Boil Water Advisory has been lifted.
The release follows in its entirety: “The boil water advisory for the City of Greensburg and Decatur County Rural Water customers has been lifted.
“The Greensburg Water Treatment Plant submitted 11 samples to an independent lab, which the Indiana Department of Environmental Management determined was enough testing within the appropriate period of time. All samples were found to be negative.
“Per CDC guidelines, following the end of a water boil order, residents will need to run faucets for at least five minutes to let lines flush, and run ice machines hooked directly into water lines for a few cycles.
“We appreciate the patience and understanding from the community as our teams worked to get the water main break fixed quickly and efficiently.”
