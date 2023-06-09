GREENSBURG - The Boil Water Advisory for Greensburg has been lifted as of 10:10 a.m. Friday, according to Decatur County EMA.
Boil Water Advisory lifted
Tags
Trending Video
Kevin Green
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Featured Local Savings
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Most Popular
Articles
- Fatal farm accident reported
- BOIL WATER ADVISORY ISSUED
- South Decatur graduates urged to 'ride on'
- North Decatur conducts commencement exercise
- High Point Events opens under new ownership
- 153 GCHS grads turn their tassels
- Westport business has its sights set on expansion
- Jackson places 2nd and 3rd at state finals
- Battery leads to manhunt, arrest
- 'No More Trash Bags' deadline approaches
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.