GREENSBURG - Incumbent Jamie Boling has announced her candidacy for re-election to the office of Decatur County Treasurer.
Chosen by Decatur County Precinct Committeemen to finish Brenda Dwenger's term after Dwenger was elected to the office of Greensburg Clerk-Treasurer, Boling said, "I feel I bring a wealth of knowledge to the tax payers of Decatur County."
Boling has worked closely with her staff to learn the laws governing the city clerk-treasurer's duties. She is currently a member of the Indiana State Treasurer's Association and the Association of Indiana Counties. She is currently attending seminars and conferences as she finishes her State Board of Accounts required syllabus.
Boling has worked with local banks.
"I feel I have an excellent work experience with Auditor Janet Chadwell and Assessor Dorene Greiwe as well as other elected officials and councilmen reporting the financial security of Decatur County," she said.
Boling said her experience in balancing bank statements, recording daily deposits and her professional courtesy in offering public service gives her an edge in maintaining the efficiency local tax payers expect.
Boling is married to Trey Boling and they have two sons: Kolton and Abel. They attend Greensburg Elementary.
Boling is an active member of the Decatur County Republican Women's Group and believes in supporting her county.
"I would like to request your support and vote on May 5," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.