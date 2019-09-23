GREENSBURG — Last weekend’s Art on the Square Gallery bonsai exhibit and competition offered a peaceful escape from the flash and excitement that was the annual Tree City Fall Festival on the downtown square.
Nearly 115 fans enjoyed the exhibit, coming from all points Indiana.
Seven bonsai artists entered the competition, which was judged by the people attending the exhibit. The tiny trees on display offered a unique attraction to the well-attended festival.
Artist Ed Parker told the Daily News, “We were very pleased with the attendance, and the trees were just beautiful!”
The event represented bonsai artists from around the country. Admission was free to the public after the judging, which begin at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Entries were judged in three categories: Conifer, Deciduous and Tropical.
The exhibit was open to the public from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday with tree pick-up from 4 to 5 p.m.
The show’s adjudicator was Mike Scheid of the Bonsai Society of Greater Cincinnati.
The artists competed for one of three purses: $150, $100, and $50. A $100 Peoples’ Choice Award was also presented.
A bonsai workshop was scheduled at the gallery from 2 to 4 p.m. at a cost of $60 per student, which included a tree to work on and keep afterward, soil, pots, and the necessary wire for the project.
The workshop was taught by Indianapolis exhibitor Scott Yelich, who also won the $100 People’s Choice Award with his 25 year old Brazilian Rain Tree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.